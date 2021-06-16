Cole, Hutchison, Bonte named UMW athletes of the year

Senior lacrosse standout Rylie Cole was named the University of Mary Washington's female athlete of the year on Wednesday.

Cole started 59 of her 60 career games a a defender and compiled 152 draw controls, 97 ground balls and 54 forced turnovers.

Senior tennis player Moses Hutchison and senior golfer Sabastien Bonte were named co-winners of UMW's male athlete of the year. Hutchison qualified for the NCAA Division III singles and doubles tournament, going 10-5 at No. 1 singles. Bonte won medalist honors at the 64-player Shenandoah University Invitational.