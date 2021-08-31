Mary Washington announces hall of fame class

A pair of two-time All-Americans and a national champion headline the University of Mary Washington’s 25th Athletic Hall of Fame Induction class.

Mitzi Kimball, who went 33–1 for the Eagles’ 1988 national champion women’s tennis team, will be inducted on Feb. 5 along with All-Americans Brianna Gervat (lacrosse) and Brynn McGwire (field hockey). Former basketball standout George Bunch, former softball pitcher Kirsten Rowell and longtime sports information director Clint Often also will be honored.

Gervat was a two-time lacrosse All-American in 2001 and ’02, compiling 127 goals, and McGwire scored 107 times en route to All-America field hockey recognition in 2004 and ’05. Bunch, a three-time all-Capital Athletic Conference pick, is the No. 6 scorer in UMW men’s basketball history. Rowell set school softball records in career wins (51), strikeouts (597) and earned run average (1.52).

Often has been the school’s sports information director since 1996.

GAMES CANCELED

The threat of rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida forced the postponement of UMW’s scheduled season-opening men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and cross country events, with no makeup dates announced.