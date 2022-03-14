Mary Washington baseball team rallies in ninth to win

Burke Steifman’s ninth-inning RBI single lifted the University of Mary Washington baseball team to a 7–6 win over FDU-Florham Monday.

The Eagles (10–5) led 6–2 after seven innings but allowed one run in the eighth and three in the ninth to tie the score.

Chris Rubano doubled to start the bottom of the ninth and advanced to third on a passed ball before Steifman’s walkoff hit.

Noah Roots homered, doubled and drove in four runs for UMW. Ty Lowe pitched seven strong innings and had two hits.

The Eagles host Bridgewateron Tuesday.

R H E

FDU-Florham 020 000 013 ­— 6 10 0

UMW 101 020 201 ­— 7 10 2

Christian Capuano, Joseph Kastner (5), Michael Dunay (6), Jonathan Rodenhaver (8), COLBY CRAIG (9) and Chris Kubas, Mark Geist. Ty Lowe, Noah Adcock-Howeth (8), Sidney Eisen (9), ERIK PARNELL (9) and Owen Reilly.