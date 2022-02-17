Mary Washington basketball teams fall to Salisbury

Despite nine 3-pointers from senior Anias Saunders, the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team lost to visiting Salisbury 83-73 Wednesday night.

Saunders scored a game-high 29 points, but the Eagles (15-7) allowed 53 first-half points and never caught up. Gray Bridell led the Sea Gulls (10-11) with 25 points.

Riley Welch added 14 points for UMW, which hosts Christopher Newport Saturday in its regular-season finale.

Salisbury (10-11): Bandon Craig 11, Gary Bridell 25, Greg Bloodsworth 18, Johnny Firestein 9, Jordan Oates 9, Cameron Heard 2, Rob Goyena 0, Paul Garcia 0, Ryan Marshall 2, Sean Carr 7. Totals: 30 13-18 83.

Mary Washington (15-7): Da'Shawn Cook 0, Ra'Shawn Cook 10, Riley Welch 14, Anias Saunders 29, Emmanuel Aghayere 4, Zack Blue 4, Andrew Rowson 0, Daniel Peterson 5, Patrick Smedley 3, Colin Coyne 4. Totals: 24 9-16 73.

Halftime: Salisbury, 53-38. Three-point baskets: Salisbury 10 (Bridell 3, Bloodsworth 3, Oates 3, Carr); UMW 16 (Saunders 9, Welch 4, Blue, Peterson, Smedley). Rebounds: Salsibury 30 (Oates 13); UMW 29 (Peterson 6).

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SALISBURY 81, UMW 76

Host Salisbury overcame an early 11-0 deficit to top the visiting Eagles in UMW's regular-season finale.

Kaylee Otlowski scored a game-high 26 points for the Seahawks. UMW got 18 each from Jordan Carpenter and Bri Walker, who hit five 3-pointers.

The Eagles (17-8) will play in the Coast 2 Coast Conference tournament next week in Santa Cruz, Calif.

Mary Washington 15 19 18 24 — 76 Salisbury 12 19 24 26 — 81

Mary Washington: Jordan Carpenter 18, Tori Martin 10, Keagan Schwab 13, Megan Baxter 0, Ashley Martin 8, Sydney Sherman 2, Karissa Highlander 0, Sophia Pavlech 0, Elzabeth Dufrane 3, Adeline Riner 0, Emily Sively 0, Molly Sharman 4, Lexi Miler 0, Bri Walker 18, Thora Gibbs 0. Totals: 28 14-21 76.

Salisbury: Kaylee Otlowski 26, Emily Dilger 0, Lauren Fortescue 14, Jayda Welbon 18, Kylee Webb 10, Abby Wilkinson 9, Kolby Brown 0, Ashlynn Burrows 4, Hailey Ader 0. Totals: 27 22-37 81.

Three-pointers: UMW 6 (Harper 5, Schwab); Salisbury 5 (Welbon 2, Webb 2, Wilkinson).

MEN'S LACROSSE

CATHOLIC 20, UMW 10

J.D. Nizemack's five goals couldn't prevent the Eagles from falling to 0-2 on the season. UMW hosts Salisbury on Saturday.