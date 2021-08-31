Mary Washington fall sports preview capsules

MEN’S SOCCER

Coach: Jason Kilby (11th season)

Top players: Sr. GK Kenny Kurtz, Sr. F Jeremy Hokenson.

Outlook: Ranked No. 21 in the Division III preseason poll, the Eagles will seek a fourth straight conference title, this time in the Coast 2 Coast Conference. With Kurtz in goal and Courtland grad Hokenson (who shared the team lead with eight goals in 2019), the Eagles have a strong nucleus.

Schedule: Sept. 1—at Washington and Lee (canceled); 4—Mary Washington Classic (UMW vs. Mary Baldwin, 1, N.C. Wesleyan vs. Johns Hopkins, 3:30); 5—Mary Washington Classic (UMW vs. N.C. Wesleyan, 1, Johns Hopkins vs. Mary Baldwin, 3:30); 8—at Shenandoah; 11—at Johns Hopkins; 15—at Hood; 18—Roanoke; 22—Lynchburg; 25—at N.C. Wesleyan; 29—Stevenson. Oct. 2—at Christopher Newport; 5—Catholic; 9—Salisbury; 13—at St. Mary’s (Md.); 23—Christopher Newport; 30—at Salisbury. Nov. 4–6—C2C Tournament.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Coach: Scott Gerseny (third season)

Top players: Sr. F Abby Zimmerman, Sr. MF Gracie Williams, Sr. MF Katherine Brady, Jr. F Amanda Krest, Sr. D Olivia Severin.