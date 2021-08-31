Mary Washington fall sports preview capsules

MEN’S SOCCER
Coach: Jason Kilby (11th season)
Top players: Sr. GK Kenny Kurtz, Sr. F Jeremy Hokenson.
Outlook: Ranked No. 21 in the Division III preseason poll, the Eagles will seek a fourth straight conference title, this time in the Coast 2 Coast Conference. With Kurtz in goal and Courtland grad Hokenson (who shared the team lead with eight goals in 2019), the Eagles have a strong nucleus.
Schedule: Sept. 1—at Washington and Lee (canceled); 4—Mary Washington Classic (UMW vs. Mary Baldwin, 1, N.C. Wesleyan vs. Johns Hopkins, 3:30); 5—Mary Washington Classic (UMW vs. N.C. Wesleyan, 1, Johns Hopkins vs. Mary Baldwin, 3:30); 8—at Shenandoah; 11—at Johns Hopkins; 15—at Hood; 18—Roanoke; 22—Lynchburg; 25—at N.C. Wesleyan; 29—Stevenson. Oct. 2—at Christopher Newport; 5—Catholic; 9—Salisbury; 13—at St. Mary’s (Md.); 23—Christopher Newport; 30—at Salisbury. Nov. 4–6—C2C Tournament.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Coach: Scott Gerseny (third season)
Top players: Sr. F Abby Zimmerman, Sr. MF Gracie Williams, Sr. MF Katherine Brady, Jr. F Amanda Krest, Sr. D Olivia Severin.
Outlook: The Eagles won the final CAC title in 2019 and an NCAA tournament game that same season. Second-team all-conference picks Krest and Severin are back, but the Eagles will need input from several newcomers to repeat. They were chosen fourth in the preseason Coast 2 Coast Conference poll.
Schedule: Sept. 4–5—at Johns Hopkins Invitational; 8—Randolph-Macon; 11—Messiah; 18—at Virginia Wesleyan; 22—at Washington and Lee; 25—at Bridgewater; 29—at Lynchburg. Oct. 3—at Greensboro; 6—St. Mary’s (Md.); 9—Salisbury; 16—Christopher Newport; 20—at Swarthmore; 23—Asbury; 27—at Christopher Newport; 30—at Salisbury. Nov. 4–6—C2C Tournament at Salisbury.
FIELD HOCKEY
Coach: Jamie Tierney-Harris (fourth season)
Top players: Sr. MF Sydney Keating, Sr. D Hannah Zengel, Sr. D Caitlin Walker, Sr. F Lydia Bryant.
Outlook: The Eagles will look to several newcomers for contributions. The midfield and back line should be a strength, with seniors Keating, Zengel and Walker returning from 2019. Bryant is a rare experienced forward.
Schedule: Sept 1—at Roanoke (canceled); 4—at Messiah; 11—Franklin & Marshall; 15—Shenandoah; 18—Virginia Wesleyan; 22—St. Mary’s (Md.); 25—at Bridgewater; 29—at Randolph-Macon. Oct 2—at Transylvania; 3—at Centre; 6—at Catholic; 10—vs. Rhodes (at Newport News); 12—Christopher Newport; 16—Salisbury 25—at Lynchburg; 27—Dickinson. Nov. 3–6—C2C tournament.
VOLLEYBALL
Coach: Alex Hinsley (third season)
Top players: Sr. DS Abby Wiles, Sr. OH Olivia Casey, Sr. RS Aidan Finegan.
Outlook: Wiles, a Courtland graduate, is one of only three seniors on a squad with 17 newcomers since the Eagles last took the court in 2019. They’ll be shooting for a sixth straight spot in a conference tournament final.
Schedule: Sept. 1—at Randolph-Macon; 3-4—at Virginia Wesleyan Tournament; 7—Eastern Mennonite; 10–11—at Stevenson Tournament; 14—McDaniel; 17—UMW Tournament (with Catholic, Washington & Lee and Gettysburg); 22—at Gallaudet; 24–25—at Messiah Tri-Match; 28—at Christopher Newport. Oct. 2—at Salisbury; 6—at Lynchburg; 9—Christopher Newport, noon, Randolph, 4 p.m.; 12—at St. Mary’s (Md.); 13—Virginia Wesleyan; 23—vs. Marywood, 4 (at Marymount), at Marymount, 6; 27—at Bridgewater; 29–30—at Carnegie Mellon Invitational. Nov. 4–6—C2C Tournament (at Milwaukee).
CROSS COUNTRY
Coach: Kunle Lawson (sixth season)
Top runners: Women—Sr. Kenzie Lloyd, Sr. Amber Zipfel, Jr. Grace Pippin. Men—Sr. Matthew O’Cadiz, Jr. Patrick Brown, Jr. Patrick Murphy.
Outlook: With a slew of returning upperclass runners, the women were picked to finish second and the men fourth in the Coast 2 Coast Conference.
Schedule: Sept. 4—at Richmond; 18—at Christopher Newport; 25—at Shenandoah. Oct. 2—at Bridgewater; 16—at Hood; 30—at C2C Championship (Santa Cruz, Calif.). Nov 13—NCAA Regional Championship; 20—at NCAA Division III National Championships.