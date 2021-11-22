Mary Washington men edge Randolph on late 3-pointer

Da'Shawn Cook's 3-pointer with six seconds remaining lifted the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team to a 78-76 nonconference win at Randolph Monday night.

Da'Shawn and Ra'Shawn Cook each scored 15 points for the Eagles (4-2), who trailed by nine points in the second half. The lead changed hands several times in the final minutes before C.J. Loving's layup gave the BobCats (3-2) a 76-75 edge with 22 seconds to play.

Cook then converted a pass from Anias Sanders, and the Eagles held off Randolph's final attempt and won despite making just 6 of 16 free-throw attempts. Evan Makle had a game-high 24 points for Randolph.

Next up for the Eagles is a visit to Virginia Wesleyan on Sunday.

Mary Washington (4-2): Colin Coyne 5, Da'Shawn Cook 15, Ra'Shawn Cook 15, Riley Welch 10, Anias Saunders 6, Zach Blue 8, Eric Prosise 3, Andrew Rowson 0, Daniel Peterson 5, Patrick Smedley 0, Emmanuel Aghayere 11. Totals: 31 6-16 76.

Randolph (3-2): Landon Wagoner 8, Evan Makle 24, Jodan Phillipsmcloy 17, C.J. Loving 10, Danny Bickey 7, Seth Hildebrand 2, Ty Clingerman 0, Hunter Verling 2, Jerry Goodman 2, Joseph Peters 4. Totals: 30 8-14 75.

Halftime: Randolph, 41-36. Three-point baskets: UMW 10 (R. Cook 3, D. Cook 2, Welch 2, Blue 2, Prosise); Randolph 8 (Makle 4, Phillipsmcloy 3, Bickey). Rebounds: UMW 37 (Peterson 7); Randolph 40 (Wagoner 9).