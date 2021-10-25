Mary Washington men fall to Virginia 2-0

They didn’t get a victory, but the University of Mary Washington’s men’s soccer players picked up some confidence after Monday’s 2–0 decision loss at the University of Virginia.

In a rare game against a Division I opponent (let alone a seven-time national champion), the Eagles were competitive. Virginia (6–7–3) managed modest advantages in shots (20–14) and corner kicks (5-3) while getting goals from Kome Ubogu in the 15th minute and Oliver Gerbig in the 56th minute. Jeremy Verley assisted on both scores.

“I was very pleased with how we represented ourselves,” said UMW head coach Jason Kilby said. “It was a great opportunity for our kids and our program.”

The highlight for the Eagles was backup goalkeeper Griffin Hemmendinger’s second-half save of a Virginia penalty kick. Hemmendinger replaced starting keeper Ken Kurtz, who earlier in the day was named Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference defensive player of the week.

Mary Washington (8–4–3) will visit Salisbury University Saturday at 2 p.m. in its regular-season finale. The Eagles will host the C2C tournament Nov. 4–6.