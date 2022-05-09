Mary Washington men will host NCAA tennis regional

The University of Mary Washington men's tennis team will host the first three rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament this weekend, while the Eagle women have a relatively short road trip.

Fresh off Sunday's Coast To Coast Conference championship Sunday, UMW's 18th-ranked men (15-5) received a first-round bye in the NCAA pairings announced Monday. They will face Emory University on Saturday, while Trinity (Texas) will meet the winner of Friday's first-round match between St. Mary's (Md.) and Penn State-Behrend.

Meanwhile, UMW's 15th-ranked women (12-5), also C2C champions, will travel to Lexington. They'll meet the winner of Friday's first-round match between host Washington & Lee and St. Mary's in Saturday's second round. Also in the field are Stevens (N.J.) and Drew (N.J.).

In each bracket, the winner of Sunday's regional finals will earn a berth in the quarterfinals May 23 in Orlando, Fla.