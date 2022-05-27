Mary Washington names new coaches

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington has named Alex Covington as its new women’s tennis coach and Gearoid Dunbar as director of rugby.

Covington comes to UMW from Millikin (Ill.) University, where she led both the men’s and women’s programs. Millikin’s women finished 15–5 in 2021–22, breaking the school record for victories in a season.

She succeeds Patrick Catullo, who served as interim coach in 2022 as well as the school’s athletic director. Catullo previously served as head women’s coach from 2004–18 and led the Eagles to the 2022 Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference title, their 18th straight conference championship.

Dunbar had been head rugby coach at New Mexico Tech University. He takes over UMW’s men’s and women’s teams, including a men’s program that was recently ranked No. 1 in the nation.