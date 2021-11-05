Mary Washington roundup: Berg's goal carries Eagles to C2C men's soccer final

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Carter Berg’s goal in the second overtime period Friday lifted the host University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team to a 2–1 victory over Wisconsin-Whitewater in a Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament semifinal.

The second-seeded Eagles (10–5–2) advanced to Saturday’s final against top-seeded Christopher Newport at 1 p.m. at the Battleground Complex on Hanover Street. They’ll be seeking their fourth consecutive conference title after winning three straight Capital Athletic Conference crowns from 2017–19.

Jalen Holley gave Wisconsin-Whitewater (15–7–1) a 1–0 lead in the game’s fifth minute Friday, but Courtland High School graduate Jeremy Hokenson tied things for UMW shortly before halftime on an assist from Kevin Spence.

The teams then played a scoreless second half and first overtime period before Berg won it in the 107th minute.

Ken Kurtz made seven saves in goal for the Eagles.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Lyons and Aidan Finnegan each had eight kills in UMW’s 25–14, 25–10, 25–14 C2C quarterfinal victory over Mount Mary (Wisc.) Friday in Milwaukee.

Lauren Foley had 23 digs and nd Makenna Santinga 11 for the Eagles (19–11) while Krista Rodgers added seven kills. UMW advanced to play Christopher Newport in the semifinals, which finished after Free Lance–Star press time Friday night.