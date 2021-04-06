Mary Washington roundup: Eagle men edge W&L in tennis

Nick Spera and Moses Hutchison each won in singles and doubles as the University of Mary Washington men’s tennis team edged host Washington & Lee 5–4 Tuesday in Lexington.

Spera teamed with Cole Tecce and Hutchison paired with Peter Leese for doubles wins. Rishi Charan Shankar also won in singles for the Eagles (3–2), who host Southern Virginia University Wednesday.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Despite four goals from Garrett Koegh, UMW fell 18–16 to visiting Southern Virginia University Tuesday.

J.D. Nozemack added two goals and five assists for the Eagles (1–5), who never led in the game. They scored five straight goals to pull even at 9–9 late in the second quarter, but the Knights (4–7) went on a 5–0 run of their own and never trailed again.

Chandler Westcott and Zach Danneman each scored five times for Southern Virginia. Kevin Cruz had three goals for UMW, which visits Christopher Newport on Saturday.