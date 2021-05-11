Mary Washington roundup: Eagles earn conference tennis honors; baseball team ends regular season with win

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Owen Reilly drove in three runs with a triple and two singles to help the University of Mary Washington baseball team close out its regular season with an 8–3 victory over visiting Southern University at Dickinson Stadium.

The Eagles (9–15, 6–8) will next play in the Coast 2 Coast Conference tournament beginning Friday.

WOMENS’ TENNIS

University of Mary Washington sophomore Abby Moghtader was named Coast 2 Coast Conference women’s tennis player of the year on Monday, and UMW’s Todd Helbling was named coach of the year.

Meanwhile, UMW freshman Rishi Charan Shankar was named C2C men’s rookie of the year.

Moghtader posted an 8–3 record, primarily at No. 1 singles, including an 8–0 mark against NCAA Division III rivals. She and doubles partner Lauren Quinn are 7–1 against Division III foes.

Helbling led the Eagles to a 4–0 conference record (12–2 overall) entering this week’s C2C championships.