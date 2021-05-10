Mary Washington roundup: Eagles earn conference tennis honors

University of Mary Washington sophomore Abby Moghtader was named Coast 2 Coast Conference women's tennis player of the year on Monday, and UMW's Todd Helbling was named coach of the year.

Meanwhile, UMW freshman Rishi Charan Shankar was named C2C men's rookie of the year.

Moghtader posted an 8-3 record, primarily at No. 1 singles, including an 8-0 mark against NCAA Division III rivals. She and doubles partner Lauren Quinn are 7-1 against Division III foes.

Helbling led the Eagles to a 4-0 conference record (12-2 overall) entering this week's C2C championships.

Joining Moghtader on the all-C2C singles first team is UMW junior Claire Coleman. The Eagles have four second-team singles picks: senior Rachel Cooper, junior Quinn, sophomore Amanda Hagino and freshman Hana Kimmey.

Maghtader/Quinn and Coleman/Hagino were named to the doubles first team, with Kimmey/Olivia Moore on the second team.

Shankar went 3-0 in conference singles play for the UMW men and 6-0 in doubles with Peter Leese.

UMW's Moses Hutchison was named to the all-C2C men's first team in both singles and doubles (with Andrew Watson). Shankar, Leese and Cole Tecce were second-team picks in singles.