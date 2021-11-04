Mary Washington roundup: Eagles' Josh Kirkland conference offensive player of the year

University of Mary Washington junior Josh Kirkland was named Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference men’s soccer offensive player of the year as the conference handed out individual honors this week.

Kirkland has six goals, including two game-winners, for the Eagles, who will host the C2C tournament this weekend at the Battleground Complex.

Kirkland was joined on the all-C2C first team by UMW seniors Ken Kurtz and Jacob Kautzman and junior Abel Luwis. The Eagles’ Carter Berg and Gabe Francesconi were named to the second team.

Kurtz carries an 0.77 goals-against average and earned his third straight all-conference selection, with Kautzman leading the defense in front of him.

UMW (8-5-2) will face Wisconsin-Whitewater in Friday’s C2C semifinals at 2 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

After being named to the all-C2C team, sophomore Emma Bernard scored UMW’s only goal in its 3-1 loss to Salisbury in Wednesday’s conference tournament semifinal.

Bernard, a Chancellor High School graduate, scored 13 times for the Eages, who finished 9-7. Fellow sophomores Riley Tengwall (who also scored 13 times) and Anna Grace Louthan were also named to the all-C2C team, along with freshman defender Emma Boucher.