Mary Washington roundup: Lowe leads baseball team past Randolph-Macon

Ty Lowe went 4 for 5 and drove in four runs in the University of Mary Washington’s 10–3 baseball victory at Randolph-Macon Tuesday in their regular-season finale.

Lowe had RBI singles in the first and fifth innings and added a two-run double in the Eagles’ five-run fourth. Jonathan Sedmak had two hits and scored four times for UMW, and Justin Ritz worked six innings for the win.

The Eagles (17–21) will play in the Coast To Coast Conference tournament on May 13.

R H E

UMW 101 521 000 — 10 18 0

R-MC 000 200 010 — 3 10 1

JUSTIN RITZ, Ryan Dudak (7), Alex Kyte (8), Jamie Kotula (9) and Owen Reilly. PATRICK ROUTSIS, Cam Furman (4), Devin Miles (5), Jacob Lawler (6), Michael Shanahan (7), Bere Bauers (9), Brennan Tyznar (9) and Logan Smith, Chaz Harvey.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Third-ranked Salisbury raced to an 11-0 halftime lead and topped visiting UMW 22–5 Tuesday in a Coast To Coast semifinal.

Luke Nestor and Jarett Bromwell each scored three goals for the Sea Gulls (17–1), who will visit Christopher Newport in Saturday’s championship game.

Five different players scored for UMW, which finished 8–10. Riley Green made 12 saves in goal.