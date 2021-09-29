Mary Washington roundup: Men's soccer rallies past Stevenson

Gabe Francesconi and Abel Luwis scored in the final 10 minutes of regulation to rally the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team to a 2–1 victory over visiting Stevenson (Md.) Wednesday.

Francesconi tied the game in the 81st minute with an unassisted goal, and Luwis put the Eagles (5–2–1) ahead three minutes later on an assist from Julian Schmugge.

Jaylen Smith scored in the 16th minute for Stevenson.

UMW will visit Christopher Newport on Saturday.

Tuesday’s results

VOLLEYBALL

CNU 3, UMW 2

Host Christopher Newport rallied after dropping the first two sets to edge UMW 16–25, 25–23, 25–15, 25–11, 25–10 in the teams; Coast 2 Coast Conference opening match.

Maddie Carter had 18 kills and former Fredericksburg Christian School standout Kyla McIntyre 11 for the Captains (13–2), who won their 10th straight match.

Sophomore Jordan Lyons had 12 kills and 10 digs for UMW (11-7), which visits Salisbury Saturday.