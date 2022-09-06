Mary Washington roundup: Men's soccer suffers first loss

Despite a 16–9 advantage in shots, the University of Mary Washington men’s soccer team could not score and lost 1–0 to visiting Johns Hopkins on Tuesday.

Aidan Dunphy converted a penalty kick in the 61st minute for the Blue Jays for the game’s only score. Girffin Hemmendinger made five saves in goal for the Eagles (2–1), who will face Emory University on Saturday on Johns Hopkins’ campus in Baltimore.

C2C HONORS

UMW junior field hockey player Emma Bernard and senior men’s soccer player Josh Kirkland won offensive player of the week honors in their respective sports from the Coast To Coast Athletic Conference.

Bernard, a Chancellor High School graduate, scored four goals and assisted on another in the Eagles’ season-opening 6–3 win over Roanoke Saturday. Kirkland scored twice in a season-opening 3–2 victory over N.C. Wesleyan and equaled a school record with four goals (plus one assist) in a 7–1 win over Guilford.