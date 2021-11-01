Mary Washington roundup: Soccer teams earn No. 2 C2C seeds

Both University of Mary Washington soccer teams will be seeded second for their respective inaugural Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournaments.

UMW’s men (8–5–2, 1–1–1) will host their tournament at the Battleground Complex on Hanover Street. On Friday at 2 p.m., they will face the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between Wisconsin-Whitewater and Finlandia (Mich.). Top-seeded Christopher Newport will face either Salisbury or UC Santa Cruz at 11 a.m. The final will be Saturday at 1 p.m.

The UMW women (5–7–2, 2–1) will face either UC Santa Cruz or Mills (Calif.) College in Friday’s C2C tournament semifinals in Salisbury, Md. Unbeaten Christopher Newport is the top seed.

The Eagles (18–11) are seeded third for the C2C volleyball tournament in Milwaukee and will face tournament host Mount Mary in Friday’s quarterfinals.

C2C AWARDS

UMW senior goalkeeper Allison Nork was named C2C women’s soccer defensive player of the week on Monday. She made a career-high 14 saves in Wednesday’s 1–1 tie with top-ranked CNU and added three in Saturday’s 2–1 win over Salisbury.