Mary Washington roundup: Softball team sweeps Eastern Mennonite

Caitlyn Burch pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener Tuesday as the University of Mary Washington softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Eastern Mennonite, 2–0 and 10–1.
Amina Shakir broke up a pitcher’s duel with a sixth-inning RBI triple and scored on Bridget Laychak’s sacrifice fly.
Laychak starred in the nightcap, collecting three hits and scoring three runs in support of winning pitcher Stephanie Folkner. Rachel Porchie doubled twice, scored twice and had three RBIs, and Shakir, Maggie Mrowka and Grace Drury added two hits each.
UMW (5–1) visits Mary Baldwin College Thursday for a 3 p.m. doubleheader.
R H E
E. Mennonite 000 000 0 — 0 3 0
UMW 000 002 x — 2 4 3
EMILY CAMPBELL and Autumn Bailey. CAITLYN BURCH and Rachel Porchie.
R H E
E. Mennonite 000 01 — 1 4 0
Mary Washington 303 4x — 10 14 0
KATELIN MARTIN and Autumn Bailey. STEPHANIE FOLKNER, Hadley Vaelria (5) and Logan Gibson.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Jack Hayden’s five goals led Hampden-Syndey to a 14–8 win over visiting UMW on Tuesday.
Kevin Cruz scored twice and Kristophe Newman had two assists for the Eagles (1–3), who visit Roanoke on March 31.
BASEBALL
UMW’s scheduled game at Virginia Wesleyan Tuesday was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Eagles’ game Sunday against Christopher Newport was also postponed.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
UMW junior Claire Coleman was named Coast 2 Coast Conference player of the week after winning No. 2 singles matches against George Mason and N.C. Wesleyan.