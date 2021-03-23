Mary Washington roundup: Softball team sweeps Eastern Mennonite

Caitlyn Burch pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener Tuesday as the University of Mary Washington softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Eastern Mennonite, 2–0 and 10–1.

Laychak starred in the nightcap, collecting three hits and scoring three runs in support of winning pitcher Stephanie Folkner. Rachel Porchie doubled twice, scored twice and had three RBIs, and Shakir, Maggie Mrowka and Grace Drury added two hits each.