Mary Washington roundup: Softball team sweeps Southern Virginia

The University of Mary Washington softball team held Southern Virginia to a combined nine total hits and no runs in sweeping a doubleheader Tuesday, 5–0 and 4–0.

Caitlyn Burch struck out seven and limited the Knights to three hits in the opener.

Nya Lloyd had a single and a triple for the Eagles, and Emma Dickson, Kayla Mann and Brigid Ward also added two hits apiece for the winners.

In the nightcap, Stephanie Folkner and Taylor Hudson combined to allow just six hits. Caroline Bird went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Dickson added two hits for the second straight game.

UMW (13–10) will host Randolph College in its next game Thursday at 3 p.m.

R H E

So. Va. 000 000 0 — 0 3 0

UMW 001 220 x — 5 11 0

HALLE MADDOCK and Afton Brown. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

R H E

So. Va. 000 000 0 — 0 6 0

UMW 000 103 x — 4 8 0

KRYSTAL KEMP and Afton Brown. STEPHANIE FOLKNER, Taylor Hudson (5) and Emma Schieda.

BASEBALL

Bobby Ayscue, Jonathan Sedmak and Ty Lowe each collected three of UMW’s 18 hits in a 10–4 victory over visiting Southern Virginia.

Lowe drove in three runs for the Eagles, who scored three times in each of the first two innings and built a 7–0 lead. Ayscue scored three runs and Sedmak two.

Erik Parnell (3–1) teamed with three relievers to hold the Knights to seven hits.

UMW’s scheduled home game with Mary Baldwin on Wednesday has been postponed. The Eagles (14–10) next will visit Bridgewater on March 30.

R H E

Southern Va. 000 010 102 — 4 7 1

UMW 331 001 20x — 10 18 3

PAUL STEIGER, Alma Denny (5), Will Sprague (7) and Sinjun Johnson. ERIK PARNELL, Ryan Dudak (5), Noah Adcock-Howeth (8), Garrett O’Connor (9) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart.