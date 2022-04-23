Mary Washington roundup: Women's tennis tops Johns Hopkins

The 14th-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team tuned up for the Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament with an 8–1 victory over visiting Johns Hopkins Saturday .

Abby Moghtader, Claire Coleman, Hana Kimmey and Emily Beckner all won in both singles and doubles for the Eagles (10–5), who will host the conference tournament May 7–8.

MEN’S TENNIS

Visiting Johns Hopkins swept the singles competition to top UMW 7–2 Saturday.

The Eagles’ wins came from Moses Hutchison and Andrew Watson at No. 1 doubles and Rishi Charan Shankar and Nick Spera at No. 2.

UMW will host N.C. Wesleyan Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Despite allowing only nine total hits, UMW dropped both games of a C2C doubleheader at nationally ranked Christopher Newport, 4–3 and 4–2.

Michael Martorano drove in three runs in the opener for the Captains, including the eventual game-winner on a seventh-inning sacrifice fly. The Eagles rallied from an early 3–0 deficit to tie it.

Owen Reilly’s RBI double staked UMW to a 2–0 first-inning lead in the nightcap, but CNU 24–10, 4–2) rallied to win.

UMW (16–19, 0–6) host Salisbury next Saturday.

R H E

UMW 010 020 000 ­— 3 10 3

CNU 300 000 100 ­— 4 5 2

ALEX KOBERSTEEN and Owen Reilly. Dylan Weber, DANNY CHECKOSKY (7), Daniel Elliott (9) and Drew Caroline.

R H E

UMW 200 000 000 ­— 2 9 0

CNU 102 000 01x ­— 4 4 0

BRENDAN McCOMBER, Ryan Dudak (7), Justin Ritz (8) and Owen Reilly. Colin D’Arcy, KYLE LEWIS (5), Daniel Elliott (8) and Drew Caroline.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Top-ranked Christopher Newport rolled to a 24–1 win over UMW Saturday. The Eagles (8–8) close the regular season at Salisbury next Saturday.