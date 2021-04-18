Mary Washington roundup

Olivia Moore, Hannah Kimmey and Amanda Hagino each won her singles and doubles matches as the University of Mary Washington women’s tennis team defeated Christopher Newport 6–3 on Sunday in Newport News.

Abby Moghtader’s three-set victory at No. 1 singles clinched the match for the Eagles (8–2).

Mary Washington will host Washington & Lee on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Despite three hits from Caleb McAlister, UMW fell 8–7 to visiting CNU Sunday on Jay Cassaday’s 12th-inning RBI double.

McAlister doubled and singled twice for the Eagles, who fell to 3–12 overall and 2–7 in Coast 2 Coast Conference play. Garrett Lyons and Ty Lowe each singled and doubled, and David Lambertson added two hits and two RBIs. . Starter Alex Kyte threw seven strong innings.

The Eagles will host Southern Virginia University Tuesday.

MEN’S GOLF

UMW finished in eighth place at the weekend Hampden-Sydney College Invitational.

Senior Sebastien Bonte and junior Marshall Wood were the Eagles’ top individual scorers, tying for 18th place at 151. Wood, a James Monroe High School graduate, shot the team’s low round Sunday (73).