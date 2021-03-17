Mary Washington roundup

Despite three goals from Katie Blair, the 16th-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team lost 13–7 to visiting Salisbury Wednesday in the Eagles’ Coast 2 Coast Conference opener.

Erin Scannell scored six times for the fifth-ranked Sea Gulls (5–0, 2–0), and Alexis Strobel had a goal and four assists.

Rebecca Pullen scored twice and Samantha Stochowiak had two assists for the Eagles (0–2), who return to action on Saturday at noon against third-ranked Washington and Lee. Reilly Miller made 11 saves in 53 minutes in goal.

Tuesday’s games

SOFTBALL

UMW 2, UNCW 1

UMW 4, UNCW 3

Emma Schieda drove in the eventual winning run in each game as UMW swept a nonconference doubleheader from N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday.

Scheida’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly plated Bridget Laychak in the opener, complementing a pitching gem from freshman Caitlyn Burch. She struck out nine and did not allow an earned run in nine innings. Scheida and Laychak each had a single and a double.