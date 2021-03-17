Mary Washington roundup

Despite three goals from Katie Blair, the 16th-ranked University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team lost 13–7 to visiting Salisbury Wednesday in the Eagles’ Coast 2 Coast Conference opener.
Erin Scannell scored six times for the fifth-ranked Sea Gulls (5–0, 2–0), and Alexis Strobel had a goal and four assists.
Rebecca Pullen scored twice and Samantha Stochowiak had two assists for the Eagles (0–2), who return to action on Saturday at noon against third-ranked Washington and Lee. Reilly Miller made 11 saves in 53 minutes in goal.
Tuesday’s games
SOFTBALL
UMW 2, UNCW 1
UMW 4, UNCW 3
Emma Schieda drove in the eventual winning run in each game as UMW swept a nonconference doubleheader from N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Scheida’s ninth-inning sacrifice fly plated Bridget Laychak in the opener, complementing a pitching gem from freshman Caitlyn Burch. She struck out nine and did not allow an earned run in nine innings. Scheida and Laychak each had a single and a double.
In the nightcap, Scheida delivered a two-run, go-ahead single in the fifth inning of a game called after six innings because of darkness. She again had two hits, as did teammates Amina Shakir and Rachel Porchie. Stephanie Folker earned the win.
UMW (3–1) is scheduled to host Lynchburg Thursday at 2 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE
SALSBURY 24, UMW 7
Three goals each from J.D. Nozemack and Cameron Walker weren’t enough as the Eagles lost their C2C Conference opener at fourth-ranked Salisbury University on Tuesday afternoon in both teams’ Coast 2 Coast Conference opener.
Cross Ferrera scored nine times for the Sea Gulls (2–0).
UMW (1–2) will visit Hampden-Sydney on March 23.