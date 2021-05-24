Mary Washington women fall in NCAA tennis quarterfinals

UMW's top-seeded doubles team of Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn rallied from a 7-4 deficit to win a tiebreaker, but the 15th-ranked Eagles (14-3) trailed 2-1 entering singles play. Rachel Cooper earned a point for UMW with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Anna Winslow at No. 6 singles, but Kenyon (11-0) won three other matches to advance to the national semifinals for the first time since 1998.