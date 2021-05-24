 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary Washington women fall in NCAA tennis quarterfinals
0 comments

Mary Washington women fall in NCAA tennis quarterfinals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
UMW logo

A 5-2 loss to Kenyon (Ohio) in Monday's NCAA Division III women's tennis quarterfinals in Chattanooga, Tenn. ended the University of Mary Washington women's tennis team's quest for a national title.

UMW's top-seeded doubles team of Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn rallied from a 7-4 deficit to win a tiebreaker, but the 15th-ranked Eagles (14-3) trailed 2-1 entering singles play. Rachel Cooper earned a point for UMW with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Anna Winslow at No. 6 singles, but Kenyon (11-0) won three other matches to advance to the national semifinals for the first time since 1998.  

Moghtader and Quinn will remain in Chattanooga for the national singles and doubles tournaments, starting on Friday.

Doubles: Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn (UMW) d. Daria Beshentseva/Erika Oku 8-7 (8-6); Iliana Blackwood/Victoria Vasquez (K) d. Claire Coleman/Amanda Hagino 8-5; Eleni Dakos/Kayla Pukys (K) d. Hana Kimmey/Olivia Moore 8-6.

Singles: Oku (K) led Moghtader 7-5, 2-3, DNF; Beshentseva (K) d. Coleman 6-1, 6-1; Vasquez (K) d. Quinn 6-3, 6-1; Pukys (K) d. Hagino 1-6, 6-4, 6-0; Kimmey (UMW) led Blackwood 6-4, 5-5, DNF; Rachel Cooper (UMW) d. Anna Winslow 6-3, 6-4.

  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert