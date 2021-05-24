Mary Washington women fall in NCAA tennis quarterfinals

A 5-2 loss to Kenyon (Ohio) in Monday's NCAA Division III women's tennis quarterfinals in Chattanooga, Tenn. ended the University of Mary Washington women's tennis team's quest for a national title.
UMW's top-seeded doubles team of Abby Moghtader and Lauren Quinn rallied from a 7-4 deficit to win a tiebreaker, but the 15th-ranked Eagles (14-3) trailed 2-1 entering singles play. Rachel Cooper earned a point for UMW with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Anna Winslow at No. 6 singles, but Kenyon (11-0) won three other matches to advance to the national semifinals for the first time since 1998.
Moghtader and Quinn will remain in Chattanooga for the national singles and doubles tournaments, starting on Friday.
Doubles: Abby Moghtader/Lauren Quinn (UMW) d. Daria Beshentseva/Erika Oku 8-7 (8-6); Iliana Blackwood/Victoria Vasquez (K) d. Claire Coleman/Amanda Hagino 8-5; Eleni Dakos/Kayla Pukys (K) d. Hana Kimmey/Olivia Moore 8-6.
Singles: Oku (K) led Moghtader 7-5, 2-3, DNF; Beshentseva (K) d. Coleman 6-1, 6-1; Vasquez (K) d. Quinn 6-3, 6-1; Pukys (K) d. Hagino 1-6, 6-4, 6-0; Kimmey (UMW) led Blackwood 6-4, 5-5, DNF; Rachel Cooper (UMW) d. Anna Winslow 6-3, 6-4.