Mary Washington women fall short at Stevenson

Kellie Johnson’s three-point play with three seconds remaining lifted host Stevenson (Md.) to 62–60 women’s basketball victory over Mary Washington Monday night.

Johnson rebounded a teammate’s miss, scored and converted the free throw for the winning margin.

Senior guard Bri Harper hit five 3-point shots and scored a career-high 25 points for the Eagles (14–4), who suffered their third loss in four games after a 13–1 start. Tori Harper added 13 points. Olivia Coleman led Stevenson (7–9) with 17.