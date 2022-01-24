 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Washington women fall short at Stevenson
Kellie Johnson’s three-point play with three seconds remaining lifted host Stevenson (Md.) to 62–60 women’s basketball victory over Mary Washington Monday night.

Johnson rebounded a teammate’s miss, scored and converted the free throw for the winning margin.

Senior guard Bri Harper hit five 3-point shots and scored a career-high 25 points for the Eagles (14–4), who suffered their third loss in four games after a 13–1 start. Tori Harper added 13 points. Olivia Coleman led Stevenson (7–9) with 17.

UMW will visit Christopher Newport Saturday.

Mary Washington  12    14    14    20 —   60
Stevenson    12    13    16    21  62
Mary Washington (14–4): Bri Harper 25, Tory Martin 13, Ashley Martin 7, Karissa Highlander 4, Keagan Schwab 23, Megan Baxter 3, Jordan Carpenter 3, Molly Sharman 2, Emily Shively 0. Totals: 20 13–20 60.
Stevenson (7–9): Olivia Coleman 17, Morgan DeBeary 11, Kellie Johnson 10, Denia Campbell 4, Aysia Ferguson 4, Emori Jeselskis 4, Karleigh Leo 3, Laci Johnson 3, Morgan Pennick 2, Michelle Mesquia 2, Meleah Smith 2. Totals: 21 16–25 62.
3-pointers: UMW 7 (Harper 5, A. Martin, Schwab); Stevenson 4 DeBeary, K. Johnson, Leo, L. Johnson).
