Mary Washington's Bernard shines for former rival field hockey coach

When Jamie Tierney was the field hockey coach at James Monroe High School, she noticed a young girl with blonde hair that stood on the sideline at Chancellor whenever the Yellow Jackets faced the Chargers.

Emma Bernard is the daughter of Chancellor assistant coach Amy Bernard and typically joined her mother on the sideline as a youth.

“We knew who she was and that one day she would be a player,” Tierney said.

Bernard grew up to become a star at Chancellor and one of the focal points of the Yellow Jackets’ defense when they faced off with the Chargers.

But now Tierney and Bernard are on the same team.

Tierney was hired as the head coach at the University of Mary Washington in 2018, entering Bernard’s senior season at Chancellor.

Bernard had previously committed to the Eagles and kept her pledge after the coaching change. She’s now a sophomore forward at UMW and is tied with fellow sophomore Riley Tengwall for the team lead with 11 goals.

Bernard recorded hat tricks earlier this season in wins over Roanoke College and Virginia Wesleyan.