Saunders leads UMW men past Pfeiffer
Senior guard Anias Saunders scored a game-high 24 points to lead the University of Mary Washington men's basketball team over Pfeiffer 81-66 in Misenheimer, N.C.

Sophomore guard Zach Blue added 15 points and Daniel Peterson had 10 off the bench for the Eagles (15-4), who used a 9-0 run late in the first half to take the lead for good in the non-conference game.

Dorian Miles led Pfeiffer (6-7) with 18 points.

UMW returns to action Thursday at Averett.

Mary Washington (15-4): Colin Coyne 1, Da'Shawn Cook 8, Ra'Shawn Cook 11, Riley Welch 9, Anias Saunders 24, Zack Blue 15, Andrew Rowson 0, Daniel Peterson 10, Emmanuiel Aghayere 3. Totals; 25 25-30 81.
Pfeiffer (6-7): Sean Scott 2, Dorian Miles 18, Jermoe Savoy 15, Craig Sabb 11, Tayan Rowe 3, D.J. Bradsher 2, Elan Muniz 0, Nick Ruggiero 9, Daymon Beckwith 0, Brian Dudley 0, Jordan Byrd 2, E.J. Thomas 4. Totals: 24 9-14 66.
Halftime: UMW, 35-25. Three-point baskets: UMW 6 (Saunders 2, Peterson 2, Welch, Blue); Pfeiffer 9 (Saab 3, Ruggiero 3, Savoy 2, Rowe). Rebounds: UMW 38 (D. Cook 9); Pfeiffer 41 (Miles 11).

  

