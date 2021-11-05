STEVE DeSHAZO: UMW basketball teams are eager to shake off rust, return to court

UMW’s Marcus Kahn has spent two decades as a college coach and knows that early-season games are rarely aesthetically pleasing. How much more rust will 20 months between contests require shaking off?

“I have no idea what to expect,” Kahn said with a laugh. “I just know the guys are excited and will play hard. But it’s not going to be pretty basketball, I wouldn’t think.”

UMW’s women open their season at home on Monday night against Lynchburg. All spectators at UMW home game this season will be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or evidence of a recent negative PCR COVID test or negative antigen test.

In Kahn’s six seasons in charge, UMW’s men have played an up-tempo style that requires a high level of fitness. Therefore, much of the Eagles’ preseason workouts centered on conditioning. It wasn’t quite like “Hoosiers,” when Gene Hackman’s character, Norman Dale, put his high school charges through boot camp without taking a shot, but cardiovascular training was a priority.

“We talked a lot about that, telling them that they had to come back in better shape than they’d been in their lives, because we don’t have a lot of time,” Kahn said. “I think our guys did a good job. ... but I think the soreness from two-a-days felt a lot worse.”