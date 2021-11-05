STEVE DeSHAZO: UMW basketball teams are eager to shake off rust, return to court

WHENEVER Riley Welch tuned in to a college basketball broadcast last winter, the enjoyment of watching the game he loves was tempered by wistful nostalgia.
Welch attends the University of Mary Washington. The Eagles, like many NCAA Division III schools, canceled the 2020–21 winter sports season due to the coronavirus pandemic. That also happened to be Welch’s senior year.
“It was kind of like the FOMO feeling—staying at home when all your friends are going out,” Welch said this week. “You feel like you’re missing out on the party. It was fun to watch college basketball, but it makes you miss the game when you can’t be part of it.”
To its credit—something that can’t often be said—the NCAA felt the athletes’ pain and bestowed on them an extra year of eligibility. Welch, a Springfield native who graduated from UMW in the spring, decided to use it, enrolling in a graduate program.
The chance to play one final season “was a big part of my decision,” Welch said. “I kind of knew I would go the grad school route, anyway. But having missed last year, I really wanted to have a final season of basketball, and I wanted to do it with this group and with the coaching staff here.”
It begins Saturday night when the Eagle men play their first game in 617 days, facing Mount Aloysius (Pa.) in the Penn State–Harrisburg Tipoff Tournament. Unlike most court dates, this one is highly anticipated.
UMW’s Marcus Kahn has spent two decades as a college coach and knows that early-season games are rarely aesthetically pleasing. How much more rust will 20 months between contests require shaking off?
“I have no idea what to expect,” Kahn said with a laugh. “I just know the guys are excited and will play hard. But it’s not going to be pretty basketball, I wouldn’t think.”
UMW’s women open their season at home on Monday night against Lynchburg. All spectators at UMW home game this season will be required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or evidence of a recent negative PCR COVID test or negative antigen test.
In Kahn’s six seasons in charge, UMW’s men have played an up-tempo style that requires a high level of fitness. Therefore, much of the Eagles’ preseason workouts centered on conditioning. It wasn’t quite like “Hoosiers,” when Gene Hackman’s character, Norman Dale, put his high school charges through boot camp without taking a shot, but cardiovascular training was a priority.
“We talked a lot about that, telling them that they had to come back in better shape than they’d been in their lives, because we don’t have a lot of time,” Kahn said. “I think our guys did a good job. ... but I think the soreness from two-a-days felt a lot worse.”
“The easy part has been getting the energy level up in practice. The guys have been so excited. The challenge has been controlling the pace and trying not to do too much too early from a coaching standpoint, not getting ahead of ourselves, because we’re all so anxious to get back to it. Every year, seniors try to force it a little bit, and it’s even more so this year.”
Fortunately for Kahn, he has a relatively experienced team that was happy to go the extra mile.
“We have a group of hard-working guys who have taken it personally to do a little extra,” Welch said. “On days when we don’t have as much team stuff, we’ll do a sprint workout or go for a run. The skill was always there, but until you’re back full-time, you’re not in the shape you need to be in.”
UMW’s teams were limited to indoor masked workouts in groups of four last winter. In the spring, they were allowed two weeks of masked team practice.
Said Kahn: “We used that time to get ready. We said, ‘let’s pretend we’re a college football team, and this is spring ball,’ knowing what this year’s schedule would be like.”
The ball is still round and the basket is still 10 feet above the court, which measures the standard 94 feet. But reacquainting themselves with the routine may be the Eagles’ biggest challenge.
“I’ve got to get myself back in coaching shape, getting used to riding a bus for three hours,” Kahn said.
Giving players an extra year of eligibility may complicate future roster decisions, although roughly half of UMW’s men may be playing their final seasons. That’s a problem that can wait, though. For now, getting back on the court is enticement enough.
