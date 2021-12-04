UMW basketball doubleheader: Eagle women find their form after losing early lead, rally to defeat Marymount

There was no misplaced decimal point. After shooting 58.3 percent in the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Marymount, the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team converted at a meager 6.3 percent clip in the second.
The offensive cold snap coincided with a 20–2 Saints run that left UMW staring at a 32–22 halftime deficit.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” said UMW senior forward Tory Martin. “It’s going to fluctuate. If one team punches, you have to get back up.”
It would take the Eagles until the final four minutes to regain their footing. Sophomore Bri Harper connected on a tying 3-pointer and Martin landed a knockout blow in the form of a go-ahead jumper from the top of the key as UMW rallied for a 54–52 victory.
Saturday’s game punctuated a grueling three-game stretch for the Eagles (8–1). On Monday, UMW edged Randolph–Macon, 84–79, in overtime, before eking out a 60–58 decision at Southern Virginia on Wednesday.
“Honestly, this was a tough week,” longtime UMW coach Deena Applebury said.
Katie McShea had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Saints (4–5), whose lead stretched to 17 points with 3:24 left in the third quarter. The Eagles knew their window for a comeback was closing rapidly.
“We realized it was time to lock down, hit big shots,” Harper said.
Few were bigger than the one she launched from the corner near the Eagles’ bench. After seeing her defender rotate late, Harper pulled the trigger with the knowledge she could follow it if she missed.
There’d be no need for a rebound. Harper’s 3-pointer drew a roar from the Anderson Center crowd and tied the contest 47–47 with 2:31 to play.
After the teams traded baskets, Martin found herself with the ball near the free-throw line. The senior stepped back to create space from her defender, then gave the Eagles their first lead since the final minute of the first quarter.
A pair of missed free throws allowed the Saints one last chance. Trailing 54–52 with 4.5 seconds left, Marymount couldn’t locate an open man on the in-bound, and a desperation heave fell well short of the basket.
“It wasn’t like one person did this, that and the other,” said Martin, whose 16 points were a team high. “It was just really good team offense to make a comeback and then disciplined defense.”
Saturday’s game marked UMW’s final home date for nearly a month. The Eagles won’t return to the Anderson Center until Jan. 15, when they’ll host Christopher Newport.
But a road-heavy schedule isn’t necessarily a bad thing, observed Applebury. The Coast 2 Coast Athletic Conference tournament will be held in Santa Cruz, Calif., and UMW plans to be in attendance.
“I don’t think it’ll be a challenge,” Martin said. “Any floor we step onto, we have the same confidence.”
Marymount (4–5): Tera Dzambo 13, Symantha Shackelford 5, Claire Smith 2, Chandler Eddleton 10, Katie McShea 19, Anna Schools 3. Totals: 15 20-29 52.
UMW (8–1): Keegan Schwab 5, Molly Sharman 6, Jordan Carpenter 2, Ashley Martin 11, Tory Martin 16, Sydney Sherman 6, Karissa Highlander 2, Bri Harper 6. Totals: 20 10–16 54.
Halftime: Marymount, 32–22. Three-point basket: Marymount 2 (Dzambo, Schools), UMW 4 (Harper 2, Schwab, Martin). Rebounds: Marymount 42 (McShea 14), UMW 38 (Carpenter 11).
MEN’S GAME
UMW 70, Marymound 52
Emmanuel Aghayere recorded a double–double with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Eagles led from wire-to-wire in a nonconference victory.
The Eagles (8–2) opened the game on an 18–4 run en route to 39–22 advantage at halftime.
Six Eagles—Da’Shawn Cook, Ra’Shawn Cook, Anias Saunders, Colin Coyne, Daniel Peterson and Aghayere—scored in the double figures to pace a balanced offensive effort. UMW will host Eastern Mennonite at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11
Marymount (4–4): Xavier Reaves 9, Montell Cooper 6, Wyatt Hockenberry 4, Miles Brown 2, Jared Perry 5, Nick Rivas 3, Zamir Clifton 10, Marcus Beckett 5, Marcus NeSmith 8, Totals: 19 8–16 52
UMW (8–2): Da’Shawn Cook 11, Ra’Shawn Cook 11, Riley Welch 2, Anias Saunders 10, Colin Coyne 12, Daniel Peterson 10, Emmanuel Aghayere 14. Totals: 31 2–8 70.
Halftime: UMW, 39–22. Three-point basket: Marymount 6 (NeSmith 2, Reeves, Perry, Rivas, Beckett), UMW 6 (D. Cook 3, Saunders 2, R. Cook). Rebounds: Marymount 31 (Brown 6), Team 50 (Aghayere 10).
