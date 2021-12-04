UMW basketball doubleheader: Eagle women find their form after losing early lead, rally to defeat Marymount

“We realized it was time to lock down, hit big shots,” Harper said.

Few were bigger than the one she launched from the corner near the Eagles’ bench. After seeing her defender rotate late, Harper pulled the trigger with the knowledge she could follow it if she missed.

There’d be no need for a rebound. Harper’s 3-pointer drew a roar from the Anderson Center crowd and tied the contest 47–47 with 2:31 to play.

After the teams traded baskets, Martin found herself with the ball near the free-throw line. The senior stepped back to create space from her defender, then gave the Eagles their first lead since the final minute of the first quarter.

A pair of missed free throws allowed the Saints one last chance. Trailing 54–52 with 4.5 seconds left, Marymount couldn’t locate an open man on the in-bound, and a desperation heave fell well short of the basket.

“It wasn’t like one person did this, that and the other,” said Martin, whose 16 points were a team high. “It was just really good team offense to make a comeback and then disciplined defense.”