UMW: Bernard caps Eagles rally against Rhodes with game-winner in OT

Emma Bernard’s sixth goal of the season may be her most memorable one as it capped the University of Mary Washington field hockey team’s rally from a 3–1 deficit to host Rhodes College 4–3 in Memphis, Tennessee, on Saturday.

Trailing by two goals late in the fourth quarter,

Monique Lipton go the Eagles closer off assists from Bernard and Sydney Keating. Keating then used a quick pass from Bernard to knot up the game at the 57:48 mark.

Neither team could score before the end of regulation, and Bernard punched in the game-winner unassisted 1:26 into the extra period.

The Eagles led in penalty corners 10–2 and Bailey McNabb had five saves in goal for the Eagles. UMW (3–0) visits Shenandoah University on Wednesday.

women’s soccer

Hope Grzebien and Amanda Krest each tallied goals to lead the Eagles to a 2–1 victory over Marymount at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

UMW led in shots, 20–3, and in corner kicks, 7–1. The Eagles (2–2) will next face Eastern Mennonite in Harrisonburg on Wednesday.

MEN’S SOCCER

The unranked Eagles used balanced scoring to defeat No. 22 Emory 4–1 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Aidan Shell, Carter Berg, Josh Kirkland and Will Thompson all scored goals for UMW, which led in shots on goal, 18–11. Emory (1–1) held a 7-6 edge in corner kicks. Griffin Hemmendinger had four saves in goal for the Eagles.

UMW (3–1) will continue its play in Baltimore on Sunday with a 2:30 p.m. match against SUNY Cortland.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Lyons had 12 kills and 22 digs for the Eagles, who dropped a 3–1 decision to visiting Scranton. Set scores were 25–18, 25–18, 21–25, 25–18.

Caitlyn Burch contributed 10 kills and Dakota Handen made 27 digs.

On Friday, Senior Krista Rodgers recorded 28 kills as the Eagles split two home matches, defeating C2C rival Christopher Newport University 3–2 (5–17, 16–25, 19–25, 26–24, 15–12) before falling to Carnegie Mellon 3–1 (18–25, 25–22, 25–21, 25–21).

Lauren Foley totaled a combined 54 assists while Lyons recorded 30 kills and 29 digs for the Eagles (4–2).

The Eagles (4–3) visit Catholic University on Wednesday.