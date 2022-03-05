UMW: Blair's goal run helps Eagles roll past Meredith College in women's lacrosse

Katie Blair made all five of her shots on goal count, nearly posting a half-dozen goals to lead the University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team to a 16–6 victory over visiting Meredith on Saturday.

Kayla Sarazin and Erin Steinberg each found the back of the net three times and Rebecca Pullen scored a pair of goals for the Eagles. Reilly Miller and Brooke Barsella combined to make seven saves in goal. The Eagles outshot the Avenging Angels 21–13 and won the ground balls battle, 20–14.

The Eagles (2–1) host Lebanon Valley on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Kristophe Newman and Cameron Walker each posted the hat trick as UMW raced to a 4–1 lead, then had to hold off a furious Bridgewater rally to earn a hard-won 13–9 victory at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

Ethan Castleman and J.D. Nozemack scored a pair of goals and Nozemack made three assists. Riley Green had 13 saves in goal. Bridgewater outshot UMW, 24–22, but UMW won more ground balls (36–28).

The Eagles (3–3) travel to Greensboro College on Saturday.