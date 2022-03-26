UMW: Burch fires no-hitter as Eagles sweep softball doubleheader

Caitlyn Burch hurled a no-hitter in one game and posted a save in another as the University of Mary Washington softball team swept a doubleheader from visiting Gettysburg College, 3–0 and 8–5, on Saturday.

In the opener, Emma Schieda doubled, singled and drove in two runs to support Burch, who improved her record to 11–3. Burch limited the Bullets to two walks while striking out 11.

Maggie Mrowka doubled, singled, drove in two runs and scored twice to lead the Eagles in the nightcap. Caroline Bird drove in two runs and Brigid Ward scored twice. Taylor Hudson picked up her third win with 2 1/3 innings of relief work.

The Eagles (16–11) will face Virginia Wesleyan in a nonconference road game on Wednesday.

FIRST GAME

R H E Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 0 0 UMW 2 0 0 0 0 1 X — 3 5 1

PAIGE FORRY and Carlie Goldstein. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

SECOND GAME

R H E Gettysburg 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 — 5 5 3 UMW 2 4 0 0 2 0 X — 8 7 3

MEAGAN HUGHES, Jasmin Herrera (6) and Carlie Goldstein. Stephanie Folkner, TAYLOR HUDSON (3), Caitlyn Burch (5) and Emma Schieda.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Kristophe Newman scored six goals, J.D. Nozemack recorded four more and the Eagles routed host Marymount 20–10.

Cameron Walker posted the hat trick with three goals and Riley Green had 12 saves in goal for the Eagles (6–4), who host Roanoke College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Katie Blair scored three goals and Erin Steinberg added an additional pair, but the Eagles dropped a 9–7 contest to 15th-ranked Messiah College at the Battleground Athletic Complex.

The Eagles (4–4) travel to Shenandoah University on Wednesday.