UMW: Carpenter controls the boards and Eagles roll past Bullets

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Jordan Carpenter scored nine points and pulled down 15 rebounds as the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team used a 19-rebounds advantage to rout Gettysburg College 55–35 on Sunday at the Moravian College Holiday Tournament in Bethlehem, Pa.
Tory Martin led the Eagles with 12 points. UMW will face Widener University on Monday in the day two of the tournament.
Gettysburg (7–2): Carly Rice 7, Christina Richson 2, Mackenzie Szlosek 6, Mackenzie Tinner 9, Hannah Sauve 2, Shinya Lee 5, Avery Bennett 2, Delaney Donohoe 2. Totals: 12 11-23 35.
UMW (12–1): Keagan Schwab 8, Molly Sharman 4, Jordan Carpenter 9, Ashley Martin 10, Tory Martin 12, Megan Baxter 4, Elizabeth Dufrane 2, Emily Shively 2, Bri Harper 4. Totals: 16 22-28 55.
Halftime: UMW, 33-12. Three-point basket: Gettysburg 0, UMW 1 (Schwab). Rebounds: Gettysburg 35 (Rice 5, Lee 5, Caitlyn Priore 5), UMW 56 (Carpenter 15).