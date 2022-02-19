UMW: Christopher Newport holds of Eagles in men's basketball

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Adrian Beasley scored 19 points to lead the Christopher Newport men’s basketball team to a Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference regular season-ending, squeaker victory past the stubborn University of Mary Washington, 68–67, on Saturday at Rosner Arena.

Riley Welch scored 17 points as the Eagles took an early lead against Captains, leading 13–4 in the first six minutes.

The Captains regouped and gained control of the game, taking a three-point lead into the locker room at halftime.

Christopher Newport continued to surge in the second half, building its lead to 11 points four minutes in. The Eagles battled back, closing to 59–58 with 5 minutes left, but the Captains kept UMW at arm’s length.

Jahn Hines (15 points, 13 rebounds) free throw with 22 seconds left gave the Captains a 68–62 edge. Da’Shawn Cook’s driving layup cut the lead to four points with 14 seconds to go, but time ran out after Welch’s 3-pointer cleared the net.

Anias Saunders added 15 points for the Eagles, who open play in the first round of the C2C tournament at Newport News on Thursday against an opponent to be announced.

Christopher Newport (21–2): Darian Peterson 3, Jason Aigner 5, Jahn Hines 15, Trey Barber 10, Ty Henderson 6, Ian Anderson 4, Matthew Brodie 4, Jake Latta 2, Adrian Beasley 19. Totals: 26 10-17 68.

UMW (15–7): Da’Shawn Cook 8, Ra’Shawn Cook 4, Riley Welch 17, Anias Saunders 15, Zack Blue 3, Andrew Rowson 3, Emmanuel Aghayere 13, Colin Coyne 4. Totals: 24 12-21 67.

Halftime: Christopher Newport, 33-30. Three-point basket: Christopher Newport 6 (Beasley 3, Henderson 2, Aigner), UMW 7 (Welch 3, Saunders 3, Rowson). Rebounds: Christopher Newport 45 (Hines 13), UMW 44 (Blue 8).

INDOOR FIELD

Haileigh Byrd’s big day at the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference indoor track meet at Newport News earned her top female athlete of the meet, as she led the Eagles to a third-place finish.

Byrd won the triple jump, clearing 10.54 meters, then took second place in the 60-meter hurdles (9.7 seconds) and third in the 200 (27.46). The Eagles 1,600 relay posted a runner-up effort (4:21).

In the men’s field, Ethan Young won the 60 hurdles (8.56) while Darius Reed won the 60-meter dash (7.01) for the fourth place-finishing Eagles. Adam Smagh cleared 1.87 meters to win the men’s high jump. Ian Chapman took second in the 200 (23.31) and Kevin Munson was third in the pole vault (4.25) meters.

BASEBALL

The Eagles split their season-opening series at Dickinson Stadium on Saturday with a 17–4 victory over Castleton University (Vermont) following a 4–1 first-game loss.

Leading 6–2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, the Eagles exploded for 10 runs to put the game firmly in control. First baseman Noah Roots tripled and doubled in driving in four runs while second baseman Xavier Herring also drove in four runs.

Eagles starter Alex Kobersteen (1–0) went five innings, striking out six while giving up two runs.

In the opener, Norman Holcomb drove in the Eagles’ lone run.

Castleton reliever Riley Orr limited the Eagles to one run in five innings while striking out five.

Eagles starter Brendan McComber took the loss, surrendering two runs on two hits and three walks while fanning three.

The Eagles (1–1) travel to Stevenson University on Friday.

FIRST GAME

R H E

Castleton 110 011 0 — 4 4 3

UMW 000 100 0 — 1 5 1

Richard Walker, RILEY ORR (1), Aubrey Remey (6) and Carson Mosher. BRENDAN McCOMBER, Justin Ritz (5) and Owen Reilly.

SECOND GAME

R H E

Castleton 020 0 01 001 — 4 6 3

UMW 240 0100 000 — 17 18 4

MAX OLMSTEAD, Trevor Corlew (4), Richard Walker (5), Adam Winchell (6), Jack Callahan (8) and Addison Schaub, Trev, Lavigne. ALEX KOBERSTEEN, Alex Kyte (6), Griffin Graham (8), Daniel Blanc (9), Jamie Kotula (9) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Logan Green netted four goals while Kristophe Newman had the hat trick to lead the Eagles to their first victory of the season, a 14–10 win over visiting Shenandoah University.

Kevin Cruz and Cameron Walker each scored a pair of goals while Green and Hunter Tipton each provided a pair of assists. Riley Green had 10 saves in goal for UMW (1–2), which travels to Haverford College on Saturday.

SOFTBALL

Maggie Mrowka and Morgan Gilbert managed three-hit games in the nightcap of their season-opening twinbill at Randolph–Macon College, but otherwise the Eagles were silenced by the Yellow Jackets pitching, dropping 8–0 and 6–2 contests.

The Eagles (0–2) travel to N.C. Wesleyan on Thursday.

FIRST GAME

R H E

UMW 000 00 — 0 3 0

RMC 062 00 — 8 9 0

CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda. GRACIE ELLIS and Sami Davidson.

SECOND GAME

R H E

UMW 000 010 1 — 2 9 0

RMC 420 000 0 — 6 8 0

TAYLOR HUDSON and Emma Schieda. RILEE BAUGHAN and Kayla Davis.