UMW: Crazy bounce results in game-winning goal that lifts Captains, sinks Eagles in C2C men's soccer final

UMW hosted the men’s soccer tournament in a turf stadium that’s typically home to the Eagles’ field hockey team. Both UMW and CNU advanced to the championship after eking out semifinal wins in overtime. The sides split their regular-season meetings, with each winning 2–1 at home.

Many of the players who took the pitch on Saturday were teammates on either club or high school teams. One family—the Abels—supplied one sibling per roster; Gadsoni Abel plays or UMW, while his younger brother, Godfrey, is a freshman defender for the Captains.

“They know each other so well,” Captains head coach Justin Chezem said. “Our pregame speeches are basically calming our teams down, so it doesn’t get too crazy out there.”

Gunning for their fourth consecutive conference title and the first in their newly-formed, geographically-challenged league, the Eagles got right to work. Josh Kirkland, the C2C’s offensive player of the year, validated those accolades by tucking a low shot inside the right post to give UMW a 1–0 lead in the sixth minute.

But the Captains (10–4–2) responded almost immediately. Freshman Ryan Kiely hammered home a header off a corner kick to knot the match at 1–1 less than two minutes later.