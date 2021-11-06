UMW: Crazy bounce results in game-winning goal that lifts Captains, sinks Eagles in C2C men's soccer final

We could study the Magnus effect, as it pertains to the downward swerve of a soccer ball sent cutting through the autumn air.
We could debate the springiness of turf versus grass playing surfaces.
Or, we can state the obvious: It was a bad bounce.
When a deflected service skittered above the outstretched fingertips of University of Mary Washington goalkeeper Ken Kurtz in the 75th minute of Saturday’s Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference championship game, the circumstances no longer mattered.
Christopher Newport defender Jonathon Leiding was credited with a goal that gave the Captains a newfound spring in their step, while 11 stunned Eagles sunk down as if beholden to the gravity of the moment.
Minutes later, the Eagles’ best bet for an equalizer caromed harmlessly off the crossbar, and CNU escaped the inaugural C2C tournament title game with a 2–1 victory.
“There’s nothing we could really do about it,” UMW head coach Jason Kilby said.
For his part, Kurtz made no excuses.
“On the turf, with the spin on it like that, it’s really hard to judge it,” said Kurtz, a senior who elected to return to the Eagles for a fifth season. “I misjudged it, it took a bad bounce and kind of jumped right over me.”
UMW hosted the men’s soccer tournament in a turf stadium that’s typically home to the Eagles’ field hockey team. Both UMW and CNU advanced to the championship after eking out semifinal wins in overtime. The sides split their regular-season meetings, with each winning 2–1 at home.
Many of the players who took the pitch on Saturday were teammates on either club or high school teams. One family—the Abels—supplied one sibling per roster; Gadsoni Abel plays or UMW, while his younger brother, Godfrey, is a freshman defender for the Captains.
“They know each other so well,” Captains head coach Justin Chezem said. “Our pregame speeches are basically calming our teams down, so it doesn’t get too crazy out there.”
Gunning for their fourth consecutive conference title and the first in their newly-formed, geographically-challenged league, the Eagles got right to work. Josh Kirkland, the C2C’s offensive player of the year, validated those accolades by tucking a low shot inside the right post to give UMW a 1–0 lead in the sixth minute.
But the Captains (10–4–2) responded almost immediately. Freshman Ryan Kiely hammered home a header off a corner kick to knot the match at 1–1 less than two minutes later.
That score stood until late in the second half, when Leiding conjured up a ping pong-like service that grazed an Eagles defender and trampolined past Kurtz. UMW outshot CNU, 15–8, while both sides managed five attempts on goal.
Despite the loss, the Eagles (9–6–2) aren’t necessarily finished. After the game, Kilby reminded his players that they remain in the running for an at-large bid to the NCAA Division-III tournament. The field will be selected live on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
“There is some hope for us,” Kilby said. “It’s all about numbers.”
