UMW: Eagles basketball teams triumph in holiday tournament games

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Riley Welch and Anias Saunders exploded for 30 points each to help the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team rout host Albright College 85–69 Thursday at its holiday tournament in Reading, Pa.

Welch hit eight 3-pointers while Saunders netted five of his own as the Eagles lit up the perimeter.

The Eagles next face Catholic University in a Tuesday road game.

UMW (11–3): Daniel Peterson 4, Colin Coyne 8, Zach Blue 7, Riley Welch 30, Anias Saunders 30, Andrew Rowson 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 4. Totals: 32 7-7 85.

Albright (4–7): Isaiah Harris 8, Sean Miller 5, Sidney Brown 23, Zyon Grant 14, Troy Smoot 2, Eric Chamberlain 6, Deion Booker 3, Robert Magnum 1, Shane Holland 3, Chris Kouemi 4, Totals: 27 3-7 69.

Halftime: UMW, 48–28. Three-point basket: UMW 14 (Welch 8, Saunders 5, Blue), Albright 12 (Brown 5, Grant 4, Miller, Booker, Holland). Rebounds: UMW 40 (Peterson 13), Albright 29 (Chamberlain 6).

