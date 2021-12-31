UMW: Eagles basketball teams triumph in holiday tournament games

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Riley Welch and Anias Saunders exploded for 30 points each to help the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team rout host Albright College 85–69 Thursday at its holiday tournament in Reading, Pa.
Welch hit eight 3-pointers while Saunders netted five of his own as the Eagles lit up the perimeter.
The Eagles next face Catholic University in a Tuesday road game.
UMW (11–3): Daniel Peterson 4, Colin Coyne 8, Zach Blue 7, Riley Welch 30, Anias Saunders 30, Andrew Rowson 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 4. Totals: 32 7-7 85.
Albright (4–7): Isaiah Harris 8, Sean Miller 5, Sidney Brown 23, Zyon Grant 14, Troy Smoot 2, Eric Chamberlain 6, Deion Booker 3, Robert Magnum 1, Shane Holland 3, Chris Kouemi 4, Totals: 27 3-7 69.
Halftime: UMW, 48–28. Three-point basket: UMW 14 (Welch 8, Saunders 5, Blue), Albright 12 (Brown 5, Grant 4, Miller, Booker, Holland). Rebounds: UMW 40 (Peterson 13), Albright 29 (Chamberlain 6).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Keegan Schwab scored 18 points; Ashley Martin recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals; and the Eagles used some strong first-half defense to race ahead of Montclair State and hang on for a 56–44 victory Thursday at a holiday tournament in New Jersey.
Tory Martin scored 10 points and Jordan Carpenter pulled down 11 rebounds as the Eagles limited the Red Hawks to six points in the second quarter.
The Eagles play another holiday tournament Tuesday, this one the Moravian College Holiday classic. UMW will open against Gettysburg College.
UMW (11–1): Jordan Carpenter 3, Tory Martin 10, Keegan Schwab 18, Molly Sharman 2, Ashley Martin 15, Megan Baxter 5, Bri Harper 3. Totals: 18 17-23 56.
Montclair State (5–6): Megan Duffy 5, Julia Sutton 4, Kendall Hodges 22, Nickie Carter 10, Annie Walsh 3. Totals: 14 10-16 44.
Halftime: UMW, 32–20. Three-point basket: UMW 3 (Schwab 2, Harper), Montclair St. 6 (Hodges 3, Duffy, Sutton, Walsh). Rebounds: UMW 48 (Carpenter 11), Montclair St. 36 (Peterson 7, Smith 7).