UMW: Eagles battle but can't find tying goal against Stevenson in women's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Erin Steinberg scored four goals, but the University of Mary Washington women’s lacrosse team struggled in preventing Mustang goals, dropping a 13–12 decision to host Stevenson in Owings Mill, Maryland, Friday night.

Katie Blair had three goals, Rebecca Pullen scored a pair and Bridget Crowley and Kayla Sarazin each had two assists for the Eagles (3–2), who host Randolph–Macon on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Friday’s games

SOFTBALL

Emma Schieda hit a pair of solo home runs in both games of a twinbill with Bridgewater, but UMW was routed in both games.

A pair of makeup games against Lynchburg College that were slated for Saturday were postponed by inclement weather. The Eagles (7–8) will next travel to Averett College for a doubleheader on Tuesday.

GAME 1

R H E

Bridgewater 110 030 0 — 5 8 1

UMW 000 100 0 — 1 4 1

SAMANTHA MARTIN and Sarah Wimer. CAITLYN BURCH and Emma Schieda.

GAME 2

R H E

Bridgewater 010 025 3 — 11 12 2

UMW 200 000 0 — 2 3 4

BRANTLEY SWIFT and Annaleise Franklin. Stephanie Folkner, TAYLOR HUDSON (5), Brooklynne James (6), Emma Dickson (7) and Logan Gibson.

Thursday’s game

BASEBALL

Alex Purgason hit a double and drove in four runs to back up starter Brendan McComber (five strikeouts) as the Eagles routed the Fighting Squirrels.

The Eagles (8–5) hosts Juniata College for a Sunday doubleheader, beginning at noon.

R H E

Mary Baldwin 000 000 010 — 1 4 5

UMW 305 000 80X — 16 12 3

MATTHEW PLOTNER, Zach King (2), Hunter Zaun (3), Bradley Warren (4), Michael Barber (5), Lucas Chinault (6), Teddy Coates (6) and Owen Marshall. BRENDAN McCOMBER, Erik Parnell (6), Alex Kyte (8), Caleb Thornill (9) and Owen Reilly, Andrew Gerhart and Austin Fitzgerald.