UMW: Eagles battle but fall in five sets to Captains in C2C volleyball final

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Emma Hadley and Aidan Finegan drilled11 kills each while Olivia Casey contributed an additional nine, but it wasn’t enough for the University of Mary Washington volleyball team as it dropped a heartbreaking five-set loss to Christopher Newport in the championship match of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament late Friday night in Milwaukee, Wisc.

The Captains took an early lead with 25–20 first-set victory, but the Eagles claimed the next two, 25–14 and 25–17. After the Captains knotted the match with a 25–18 fourth-set win, the teams battled furiously in the final set before Christopher Newport prevailed, 15–11.

Lauren Folley had 24 assists for the Eagles and Sarah Moore made 21 digs. The Eagles (19–12) awaits an at-large bid to the NCAA D III tournament, which begins Thursday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Amanda Scott’s goal at the 86th minute carried the University of California-Santa Cruz to a 1–0 victory over the Eagles in the semifinals of the C2C tournament in Salisbury, Md., late Friday.

The Banana Slugs outshot the Eagles (14–7) and led in corner kicks (8–1). Allison Nork had four saves in goal and Morgan Hickok three. The Eagles’ season concludes at 5–8–2.