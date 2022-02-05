UMW: Eagles drop five-point game to visiting to Salisbury

FROM STAFF REPORTS
An early lead disappeared as the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team lost to visiting Salisbury 48–43 Saturday.
The Eagles (15–6, 0–2) took a 16–5 edge after one quarter, but went cold in the third period and were outscored 14–4 in their Coast 2 Coast Conference home game.
Bri Harper led UMW with 10 points off the bench. Jada Welbon had 10 for Salisbury, which won despite shooting just 24 percent from the field.
The Eagles will host St. Mary’s (Md.) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Salisbury (16–4, 1–0) Lauren Fortescue 8, Jada Welbon 10, Kaylee Otowski 9, Kylee Webb 6, Emily Dilger 6, Abby Wilkinson 2, Kolby Brown 0, Ashlynn Burrows 0, Hailey Ader 6. Totals: 14 16-22 48.
Mary Washington (15–6, 0–2): Keagan Schwab 8, Megan Baxter 6, Jordan Carpenter 2, Ashley Martin 9, Tori Martin 5, Sydney Shelton 2, Karissa Highlander 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 0, Adeline Riner 0, Emily Shively 0, Molly Sharman 2, Bri Harper 10. Totals: 15 8–15 43.
Halftime: UMW, 24–19. Three-pointers: Salisbury 4 (Welbon 2, Webb 2); UMW 5 (Baxter 2, Schwab, A. Martin, Harper). Rebounds: Salisbury 36 (Otowski 9); UMW 45 (Martin 7)
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Salisbury used its defense to pressure UMW into 38 percent shooting from the field (6 of 33 from 3-point range) en route to a 16-point C2C victory at the Maggs Center in Salisbury, Md.
Emmanuel Aghayere came off the bench to score 14 points and Riley Welch add 11 points for the Eagles. Jordan Oates scored 13 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Sea Gulls.
The Eagles next travel to Newport News to take on C2C rival Christopher Newport on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
UMW (15–5): Colin Coyne 8, Da’Shawn Cook 8, Ra’Shawn Cook 5, Riley Welch 11, Anias Saunders 9, Daniel Peterson 2, Emmanuel Aghayere 14. Totals: 24 3–7 57.
Salisbury: Jordan Oates 13, Rob Goyena 3, Gary Briddell 16, Johnny Fierstein 5, Brandon Craig 7, Cameron Heard 4, Paul Garcia 3, Greg Bloodsworth 18, Sean Carr 2. Totals: 27 9–12 71.
Halftime: Salisbury, 45–27. Three-point basket: UMW 6 (Welch 3, D. Cook 2, R. Cook), Salisbury 8 (Oates 3, Bloodsworth 3, Garcia, Goyena). Rebounds: UMW 31 (Peterson 10), Salisbury 40 (Oates 14).