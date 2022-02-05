UMW: Eagles drop five-point game to visiting to Salisbury

FROM STAFF REPORTS

An early lead disappeared as the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team lost to visiting Salisbury 48–43 Saturday.

The Eagles (15–6, 0–2) took a 16–5 edge after one quarter, but went cold in the third period and were outscored 14–4 in their Coast 2 Coast Conference home game.

Bri Harper led UMW with 10 points off the bench. Jada Welbon had 10 for Salisbury, which won despite shooting just 24 percent from the field.

The Eagles will host St. Mary’s (Md.) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Salisbury (16–4, 1–0) Lauren Fortescue 8, Jada Welbon 10, Kaylee Otowski 9, Kylee Webb 6, Emily Dilger 6, Abby Wilkinson 2, Kolby Brown 0, Ashlynn Burrows 0, Hailey Ader 6. Totals: 14 16-22 48.

Mary Washington (15–6, 0–2): Keagan Schwab 8, Megan Baxter 6, Jordan Carpenter 2, Ashley Martin 9, Tori Martin 5, Sydney Shelton 2, Karissa Highlander 2, Elizabeth Dufrane 0, Adeline Riner 0, Emily Shively 0, Molly Sharman 2, Bri Harper 10. Totals: 15 8–15 43.