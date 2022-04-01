 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMW: Eagles drop softball doubleheader to Shenandoah

  0

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington softball team dropped a nonconference doubleheader at host Shenandoah University on Friday. Game scores were 5–4 and 8–2.

The Eagles took a 2–0 lead in the opening game on a run-scoring single and double by Hannah Steele and Emma Dickson, respectively. But the Hornets started to connect off Caitlyn Burch (11–5), eventually scoring five runs on six hits and two walks off the Eagles’ ace.

In the nightcap, the Hornets took a 4–0 lead through two innings and cruised to the victory. Nya Lloyd doubled in a run and scored for the Eagles.

UMW (16–15) travels to Lynchburg for a makeup doubleheader.

Tags

