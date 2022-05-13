UMW: Eagles drop two games in C2C baseball tournament

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington baseball team dropped two games in the Coast=to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament on Friday, falling first to Christopher Newport 13-12 followed by an 11-1 thrashing by Salisbury.

Jacob Christenbury’s second-inning grand slam gave the Eagles a 4-0 lead, but the Captains battled back and the game turned into a slugfest. Noah Roots homered and drove in three runs while Owen Reilly knocked in a pair, but the Eagles couldn’t overcome the deficit.

In the nightcap, the Eagles couldn’t solve Sea Gulls starter Jimmy Adkins, who allowed one run on six hits and one strikeout over seven innings.

The Eagles will continue play in the tournament on Saturday.

GAME 1

R H E

UMW 041 002 401 — 12 14 2

CNU 004 410 31X — 13 13 1

Alex Kobersteen, Ryan Dudak (5), Noah Adcock-HOWETH, (7), Justin Ritz (8) and Owen Reilly. Jay Cassady, Kyle Lewis (6), Danny Checkosky (6), DANIEL ELLIOTT (6) and Drew Caroline.

GAME 1

R H E

UMW 000 000 000 — 1 6 3

Salisbury 001 523 00X — 11 13 0

BRENDAN McCOMBER, Alex Kyte (5), Ty Lowe (6), Griffin Graham (7), Daniel Blanc (8) and Owen Reilly. JIMMY ADKINS, Brandon Epstein (2) and Jacob Ference.