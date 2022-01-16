UMW: Eagles indoor track teams give strong effort at Captains Classic

Patrick Brown, Kevin Mason and Aiden Smagh produced first-place finishes for the University of Mary Washington indoor track team Saturday at the Captains Class in Newport News.

Competing on the campus of Christopher Newport University, Brown won the men's 3,000 with a time of 9 minutes, 17 seconds. Mason cleared 3.81 meters to win the pole vault and Smagh sailed over the high jump bar at 1.80 meters to claim that event.

Maddie Phillips was the top Eagle women finisher of the day, taking second place in the pole vault (2.48 meters).

The Eagles teams will next compete at the Patriot Games at George Mason University on Jan. 28.

SWIMMING

The UMW swim teams dominated visiting Catholic University on Saturday. The Eagle women posted a 192–70 rout of the Cardinals, while the UMW men topped Catholic 191.5–69.5.

The women's team got multiple individual event victories from Kinsey Brooks and Jenny Thompson. Brooks took first in the 200 breaststroke (2 minute, 23.48 seconds), 100 breaststroke (1:06.18) and the 100 individual medley (2:12.08). Thompson won the 500 freestyle (5:28.07) and the 200 free (2:03.82).