UMW: Eagles overwhelmed by third-ranked Salisbury in men's lacrosse

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Third-ranked Salisbury took a 10-0 lead into the locker room at halftime and then expanded it in the second half, winning in a 23-5 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference men’s lacrosse blowout over the University of Mary Washington in Maryland on Saturday..

Garrett Keogh and Cameron Walker had two goals each for the Eagles (8–9, 0–2), who return to Salisbury on Tuesday for the C2C conference tournament semifinals, starting at 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

On Saturday, the Eagles were swept by visiting Salisbury, 8–1 and 11–5, in a C2C doubleheader at Dickinson Stadium. Ty Lowe and Jakob Christenbury had two RBIs each in the nightcap.

The Eagles (16-21) close out their regular season at Randolph-Macon on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. The Eagles will then begin play in the C2C conference tournament on Friday, with opponent and game site to be determined.

GAME 1

R H E

Salisbury 000 400 040 — 8 10 1

UMW 001 000 000 — 1 4 1

JIMMIE ADKINS and Jacob Ference. ALEX KOBERSTEEN, Ryan Dudak (8) and Owen Reily.

GAME 2

R H E

Salisbury 103 013 030 — 11 11 1

UMW 021 110 000 — 5 6 2

Jackson Balzan, BENJI THALHEIMER (5) and Zach Geesaman. BRENDAN McCOMBER, Ty Lowe (6), Noah Adcock–Howeth (8) and Owen Reilly.