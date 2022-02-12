UMW: Eagles power past Pratt n opener of C2C Classic

By FROM STAFF FREPORTS

Forward Jordan Carpenter powered her way inside for 17 points and nine rebounds to pace the University of Mary Washington women’s basketball team to a conference 62–32 victory over visiting Pratt Institute in the first game of the C2C Classic at Rosner Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles forced 30 Cannoneers turnovers to take early control of the game and never look back. Keegan Schwab scored nine points while Tory Martin produced eight points for UMW, which emptied its bench in the second half.

The Eagles (17–6) will play UC Santa Cruz at noon on Sunday, while Pratt will face Christopher Newport at 2 p.m.

Pratt (5–11): Kinako Miyake 5, Kyle Grant 12, Sophie Bischoff 2, Katie O’Connor 11, Sierra Cummings 2, Totals: 13 56-11 32.

UMW (17–6): Keegan Schwab 9, Jordan Carpenter 17, Ashley Martin 4, Tory Martin 8, Sydney Sherman 8, Adeline Riner 2, Emily Shively 1, Molly Sharman 4, Andrea Lefkowitz 2, Lexi Miller 3, Bri Harper 2, Thora Gibbs 2. Totals: 24 1-15 62.

Halftime: UMW, 28–15. Three-point basket: Pratt 0, UMW 1 (Miller). Rebounds: Pratt 38 (O’Connor 11), UMW 42 (Carpenter 9).

MEN’S LACROSSE

J.D. Nozemack scored two goals and recorded an assist, but the Eagles dropped its season-opening match to visiting Randolph–Macon, 7–5.

The Eagles outshot the Yellow Jackets 35–32 and netminder Riley Green had nine saves in goal.

The Eagles (0–1) visit Catholic University on Wednesday at 4 p.m.