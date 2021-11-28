UMW: Eagles rally to defeat Virginia Wesleyan in men's basketball

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Riley Welch scored 15 points as the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat host Virginia Wesleyan 71-58 on Sunday.
Da’Shawn Cook scored 13 points while brother Ra’Shawn added 12 more for the Eagles, who next visit Methodist University on Wednesday evening.
UMW (5–2): Colin Coyne 4, Da’Shawn Cook 13, Ra’Shawn Cook 12, Riley Welch 15, Anias Saunders 11, Erik Prosise 3, Daniel Peterson 10, Emmanuel Aghauere 3. Totals: 28 7-10 71.
Virginia Wesleyan (3–4): Tim Fisher 23, Eric Rowland 3, Corey Pelham 6, Miles Wallace 3, Jordan Crump 6, Tyree Golston 17. Totals: 22 7-10 58.
Halftime: Virginia Wesleyan, 35–30. Three-point basket: UMW 8 (D. Cook 3, Welch 3, Saunders, Prosise), Virginia Wesleyan 7 (Golston 3, Fisher, Rowland, Wallace, Crump). Rebounds: UMW 37 (Peterson 12), Virginia Wesleyan 29 (Fisher 12).