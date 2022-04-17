UMW: Eagles salvage split of twinbill against Wilson

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Xavier Herring and Ty Lowe each hit two-run triples as the University of Mary Washington baseball team’s offense erupted to post a 14–3 in the nightcap of a road twinbill with Wilson College on Saturday. The Eagles dropped the opener, 6–5.

Bobby Ayscue homered and singled as the Eagles connected for 12 hits. Lowe, UMW’s winning pitcher, allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings.

The Eagles (16–17) travel to Christopher Newport on Saturday for a noon doubleheader.

SOFTBALL

The Eagles could manage only two hits as visiting Christopher Newport swept a doubleheader with a pair of shutouts, 6–0 and 4–0.

The Eagles fall to 18–21 on the season. They next travel to Newport News on Thursday for the start of the Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference tournament.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

The Eagles and Captains played a seesaw game before host Christopher Newport posted the winning goal in overtime, taking the 11–10 victory. Kayla Sarazin had four goals, Rebecca Pullen netted three and Bridget Crowley a pair of scores for the Eagles (8–7), who host Roanoke on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Trailing St. Mary’s College by one goal midway through fourth quarter, the host Eagles watched as the Seahawks posted the final three goals to pull out a 14–10 victory.

Kristophe Newman recorded the hat trick in goals while Logan Green scored twice. The Eagles (8–7) travel to Christopher Newport University on Saturdayfor a 1 p.m. match.