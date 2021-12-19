UMW: Eagles split two-game schedule at Hampden-Sydney Classic

Ra’Shawn Cook hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points to lead the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to a 75–57 victory over Ferrum in the Hampden-Sydney Classic on Sunday. The Eagles lost Saturday’s opener, 84–71, to the host Tigers.

Riley Welch drained five 3-pointers for a 15-point effort and Ra’Shawn Cook’s brother Da’Shawn scored 11 points for the Eagles, who next play in the Albright College Holiday Tournament on Wednesday in Reading, Pa. UMW will face Goucher in the opening game.