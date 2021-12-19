 Skip to main content
UMW: Eagles split two-game schedule at Hampden-Sydney Classic
FROM STAFF REPORTS

Ra’Shawn Cook hit seven 3-pointers en route to a game-high 19 points to lead the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team to a 75–57 victory over Ferrum in the Hampden-Sydney Classic on Sunday. The Eagles lost Saturday’s opener, 84–71, to the host Tigers.

Riley Welch drained five 3-pointers for a 15-point effort and Ra’Shawn Cook’s brother Da’Shawn scored 11 points for the Eagles, who next play in the Albright College Holiday Tournament on Wednesday in Reading, Pa. UMW will face Goucher in the opening game.

UMW (9–3): Da’Shawn Cook 11, Riley Welch 15, Ra’Shawn Cook 19, Anias Saunders 5, Colin Coyne 4, David Peterson 2, Zach Blue 4, Emmanuel Aghayere 4. Totals: 22 8–11 75.

Ferrum: Kajuan Madden–McAfee 10, Michael Spraggins 14, Bryce Hall 7, Darius Kemp 4, Taqwain Drummond 5, Ayden Gamble 3, Thurman Smith 9, Jamar Butler 3. Totals: 18 7–12 57.

Halftime: Ferrum, 44–42. Three-point basket: UMW 15 (R. Cook 7, Welch 5, D. Cook 3, Saunders, Blue), Ferrum 10 (Smith 3, Madden–McAfee 2, Spraggins, Hall, Drummond Gamble, Butler). Rebounds: UMW 32 (R. Cook 6, Peterson 6), Feruum 26 (Spraggans 8).

