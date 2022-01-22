UMW: Eagles used balanced offense to take stinger out of Wasps

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Keegan Schwab and Molly Sharman each scored nine points, Ashley Martin provide eight points and Jordan Carpenter pulled down 10 rebounds to pace the University of Mary Washington to a 61–37 victory over visiting Emory & Henry on Saturday.
Carpenter, Karissa Highlander and Megan Baxter scored six points apiece as the Eagles used a balanced offense to easily turn away the Wasps at the Anderson Center.
The Eagles will travel to Stevenson University on Monday at 6 p.m. to play a makeup game from Jan. 10.
Emory & Henry (7–8): Amaya Lee 3, Brylee Jones 5, Emma Santoro 4, Callie Haderer 3, Alexis Hoppers 4, Lydia Alvis 2, Grace Glance 4, Mimi Traynham 4, Taylor Owens 2, Macy McClellan 5, Chelsi Hodges 2, Totals: 13 8–12 37.
UMW (13–3): Keegan Schwab 9, Molly Sharman 9, Jordan Carpenter 6, Ashley Martin 8, Tory Martin 4, Karissa Highlander 6, Megan Baxter 6, Adeline Riner 1, Emily Shively 2, Bri Harper 6, Thora Gibbs 4. Totals: 22 13–20 61.
Halftime: UMW, 36–16. Three-point basket: Emory & Henry 3 (Jones, Sontoro, McClellan), UMW 4 (Schwab 2, Harper 2). Rebounds: Emory & Henry 33 (Sontoro 6), UMW 42 (Carpenter 10).
SWIMMING
Ashley Dyer and Kinsey Brooks won three individual events each while Bridget Wilson claimed two events to help the Eagle women (8–1) defeat host Gettysburg College, 156.5-105.5, on Saturday.
Dyer dominated the freestyles, winning the 1,000 (10 minutes, 59.73 seconds), the 500 (5:20.08) and the 200 (1:58.90). Brooks won the 200 breaststroke (2:23.68), the 100 (1:05.93) and the 200 IM (2:11.37). Wilson won the 200 (2:15.24) and 100 butterflies (1.00.72).
In the men’s competition, the 200-yard freestyle relay of Kai Green, Thomas Leckrone, Logan Dewalt and Ellis Winfree took first place with a time of 1:26.70. The relay was the lone champion for the Eagles men (6–3) on the day, as the Bullets posted a 170.5-91.5 victory.
The Eagles teams will host Salisbury University on Saturday at 1 p.m.