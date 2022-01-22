UMW: Eagles used balanced offense to take stinger out of Wasps

Ashley Dyer and Kinsey Brooks won three individual events each while Bridget Wilson claimed two events to help the Eagle women (8–1) defeat host Gettysburg College, 156.5-105.5, on Saturday.

Dyer dominated the freestyles, winning the 1,000 (10 minutes, 59.73 seconds), the 500 (5:20.08) and the 200 (1:58.90). Brooks won the 200 breaststroke (2:23.68), the 100 (1:05.93) and the 200 IM (2:11.37). Wilson won the 200 (2:15.24) and 100 butterflies (1.00.72).

In the men’s competition, the 200-yard freestyle relay of Kai Green, Thomas Leckrone, Logan Dewalt and Ellis Winfree took first place with a time of 1:26.70. The relay was the lone champion for the Eagles men (6–3) on the day, as the Bullets posted a 170.5-91.5 victory.

The Eagles teams will host Salisbury University on Saturday at 1 p.m.