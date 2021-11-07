UMW: Eagles win one, lose one in start of men's basketball season

FROM STAFF REPORTS
Senor Ra’Shawn Cook scored 19 points on 6–17 shooting to pace the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome host Penn State-Harrisburg as the Eagles fell 75–64.
Seniors Anaias Saunders scored 14 while Riley Welch added 10. The Eagles (1–1) The visit Randolph–Macon College on Wednesday.
Mary Washington (1–1): Da’Shawn Cook 6, Ra’Shawn Cook 19, Riley Welch 10, Anias Saunders 14, Colin Coyne 4, Andrew Rowson 5, Daniel Peterson 3, Emmanuel Aghayere 3. Totals: 21 14–20 64
Penn State–Harrisburg: Brandon Coleman 6, Donyae Baylor-Carroll 20, Zegary Scott III 13, Nate Curry 16, Dylan Daniels 6, Chris Haynes 2, Pedro Rodriguez 6, Malik Holland 6. Totals: 26 17–26 75.
Halftime: Tied 28–28. Three-point baskets: UMW 8 (R. Cook 3, D. Cook 2, Welch 1, Rowson 1), PS–H 6 (Holland 2, Curry 2, Baylor-Carroll 1, Daniels 1). Rebounds: UMW 37 (Aghayere 8), PS-H 39 (Curry 8).
Saturday’s Game
UMW 78, MOUNT ALOYSISUS 66
Welch scored 20 points and sophomore Daniel Peterson added 10 points and 17 rebounds off the bench as the Eagles rallied from an early 8–0 deficit to win their opener after missing last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mount Aloysius (0–1): Jason Coronado 12, Dwayne Jones 11, Imil Britt 9, Enoch Quarcoo 11, Carlos Palacio 12, Izzie Britt 0 Scottie Porter 5, Brandon Pritchett 0, De’Von Haggans 4, Wesley Ayers 4. Totals: 24 13–19 66
Mary Washington (1-0): Da’Shawn Cook 17, Ra’Shawn Cook 7, Riley Welch 20, Anais Saunders 12, Colin Coyne 0, Zack Blue 1, Erik Prosise 0, Andrew Rowson 3, Daniel Peterson 10, Emmanuel Aghayere 8. Totals: 25 19–29 78.
Halftime: UMW, 35-32. Three-point baskets: Mount Aloysius 5 (Coronado 2, Palacio 2, Porter); UMW 9 (Welch 3, D. Cook 2, Saunders 2, R. Cook, Rowson). Rebounds: Mount Aloysius 38 (Haggans 8); UMW 42 (Peterson 17).