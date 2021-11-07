UMW: Eagles win one, lose one in start of men's basketball season

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Senor Ra’Shawn Cook scored 19 points on 6–17 shooting to pace the University of Mary Washington men’s basketball team Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to overcome host Penn State-Harrisburg as the Eagles fell 75–64.

Seniors Anaias Saunders scored 14 while Riley Welch added 10. The Eagles (1–1) The visit Randolph–Macon College on Wednesday.

Mary Washington (1–1): Da’Shawn Cook 6, Ra’Shawn Cook 19, Riley Welch 10, Anias Saunders 14, Colin Coyne 4, Andrew Rowson 5, Daniel Peterson 3, Emmanuel Aghayere 3. Totals: 21 14–20 64

Penn State–Harrisburg: Brandon Coleman 6, Donyae Baylor-Carroll 20, Zegary Scott III 13, Nate Curry 16, Dylan Daniels 6, Chris Haynes 2, Pedro Rodriguez 6, Malik Holland 6. Totals: 26 17–26 75.

Halftime: Tied 28–28. Three-point baskets: UMW 8 (R. Cook 3, D. Cook 2, Welch 1, Rowson 1), PS–H 6 (Holland 2, Curry 2, Baylor-Carroll 1, Daniels 1). Rebounds: UMW 37 (Aghayere 8), PS-H 39 (Curry 8).

Saturday’s Game

UMW 78, MOUNT ALOYSISUS 66