UMW: Generals wallop Eagles in field hockey

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The University of Mary Washington field hockey team could do little to slow Washington & Lee on Sunday, as the host Generals posted an 8–0 thrashing.

Washington & Lee led in shots on goal (26–9) and penalty corners (7–5).

The Eagles (3-4) host Randolph–Macon College on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. the Battleground Athletic Complex.

men’s soccer

The Eagles stayed close with host Christopher Newport through the first half Saturday, matching the Captains 1–1, thanks to an Evan Fidler goal off an Abel Luwis assist in the 15th minute. But an own goal in the second framed doomed the Eagles and the Captains claimed a 2–1 victory. The Eagles (4–3–1) travel to Stevenson University on Tuesday.

